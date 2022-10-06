POLYSPORTS Price Tops $0.0045 (PS1)

POLYSPORTS (PS1) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. POLYSPORTS has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $91,013.00 worth of POLYSPORTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POLYSPORTS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, POLYSPORTS has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get POLYSPORTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

POLYSPORTS Token Profile

POLYSPORTS launched on April 13th, 2022. The official website for POLYSPORTS is www.polysports.org. POLYSPORTS’s official Twitter account is @polysportsio and its Facebook page is accessible here. POLYSPORTS’s official message board is medium.com/@polysports.

POLYSPORTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “POLYSPORTS (PS1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. POLYSPORTS has a current supply of 0. The last known price of POLYSPORTS is 0.00455414 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $71,956.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polysports.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLYSPORTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POLYSPORTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POLYSPORTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POLYSPORTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POLYSPORTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.