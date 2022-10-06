Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CEO Sells $33,130.16 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Poshmark Price Performance

NASDAQ POSH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.80. 5,529,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,641. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of -0.67.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have issued reports on POSH. Wedbush downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the fourth quarter worth about $2,732,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Poshmark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 555,761 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 81,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter worth about $85,364,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.