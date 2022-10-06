PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet Stock Performance

PWFL opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $115.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. Equities analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.