Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.27. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 3,429 shares traded.

Pressure BioSciences Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

