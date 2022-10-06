Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG opened at $15.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 286,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 829,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,932,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,087,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

