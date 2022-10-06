Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Trading Up 1%

Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Princeton Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

Princeton Capital Company Profile

Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The fund specializes in making investments in lower middle market in form of mezzanine, mezzanine debt, first lien loans, second lien loans, notes, bonds, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, add on acquisitions, recapitalization, refinancings, growth financing and debt financing investments.

