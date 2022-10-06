Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Shares Up 5.2%

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.89. Approximately 1,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 13,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.
Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.