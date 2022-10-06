Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $16.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.