Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

