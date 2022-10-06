Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

