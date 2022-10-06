Private Ocean LLC Has $372,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $131.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day moving average is $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.