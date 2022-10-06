Private Ocean LLC Increases Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,673,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,091 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up 4.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $31,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

PCY stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.