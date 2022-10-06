Private Ocean LLC Purchases 505 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $124.84 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.