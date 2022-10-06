Private Ocean LLC Purchases 696 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,143,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,775 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 56,589 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.61.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

