Private Ocean LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.64 and a 200 day moving average of $192.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.