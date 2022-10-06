Private Ocean LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

IWM opened at $173.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

