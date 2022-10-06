Private Ocean LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $112.50 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.61.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
