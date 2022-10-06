Protocon (PEN) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

Protocon (PEN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Protocon has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Protocon token can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Protocon has a market cap of $635,186.28 and $198,728.00 worth of Protocon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Protocon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Protocon’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,264,841 tokens. Protocon’s official message board is medium.com/protoconpen. The official website for Protocon is protocon.io/en/home. Protocon’s official Twitter account is @protoconpen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Protocon (PEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Protocon has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Protocon is 0.03460148 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $257,918.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://protocon.io/en/home/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Protocon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Protocon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Protocon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

