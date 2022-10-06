pSTAKE Staked ATOM (STKATOM) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

pSTAKE Staked ATOM (STKATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, pSTAKE Staked ATOM has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One pSTAKE Staked ATOM token can currently be purchased for $12.84 or 0.00063896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pSTAKE Staked ATOM has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $9,645.00 worth of pSTAKE Staked ATOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pSTAKE Staked ATOM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

pSTAKE Staked ATOM Token Profile

pSTAKE Staked ATOM was first traded on August 19th, 2021. pSTAKE Staked ATOM’s total supply is 494,544 tokens. The Reddit community for pSTAKE Staked ATOM is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for pSTAKE Staked ATOM is pstake.medium.com. pSTAKE Staked ATOM’s official Twitter account is @pstakefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. pSTAKE Staked ATOM’s official website is pstake.finance.

pSTAKE Staked ATOM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pSTAKE Staked ATOM (STKATOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. pSTAKE Staked ATOM has a current supply of 494,544 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of pSTAKE Staked ATOM is 12.8682246 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $98.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pstake.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pSTAKE Staked ATOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pSTAKE Staked ATOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pSTAKE Staked ATOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pSTAKE Staked ATOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pSTAKE Staked ATOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.