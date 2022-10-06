PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,931 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of PubMatic worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 214.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,653. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.83. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $129,646.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,760.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $129,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $65,760.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $38,971.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,572 shares of company stock worth $4,339,661 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.