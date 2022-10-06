PumpETH (PETH) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

PumpETH (PETH) traded 100% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. PumpETH has a market cap of $17.95 million and $13,036.00 worth of PumpETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumpETH token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PumpETH has traded down 100% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

PumpETH Profile

PumpETH was first traded on November 28th, 2021. The official website for PumpETH is pumpeth.com. PumpETH’s official Twitter account is @pumpethtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumpETH’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpeth. The Reddit community for PumpETH is https://reddit.com/r/pumpeth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PumpETH

According to CryptoCompare, “PumpETH (PETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PumpETH has a current supply of 0. The last known price of PumpETH is 0.00194094 USD and is up 10,572.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $404.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpeth.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumpETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumpETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumpETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

