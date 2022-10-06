PYRAMIDWALK (PYRA) Trading 33.1% Lower This Week

PYRAMIDWALK (PYRA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. PYRAMIDWALK has a market capitalization of $494,108.85 and $31,436.00 worth of PYRAMIDWALK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PYRAMIDWALK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PYRAMIDWALK has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

PYRAMIDWALK Profile

PYRAMIDWALK launched on February 28th, 2022. PYRAMIDWALK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,999,999 tokens. The official website for PYRAMIDWALK is pyramidwalk.com. PYRAMIDWALK’s official Twitter account is @pyramid_eco.

PYRAMIDWALK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PYRAMIDWALK (PYRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PYRAMIDWALK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PYRAMIDWALK is 0.0020029 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $127.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pyramidwalk.com/.”

