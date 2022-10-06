QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Trading Up 2.5%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 412,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 705% from the average daily volume of 51,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

QBE Insurance Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.