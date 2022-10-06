Qlindo (QLINDO) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $24.24 Million

Qlindo (QLINDO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Qlindo has a market cap of $24.24 million and approximately $426,435.00 worth of Qlindo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qlindo has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Qlindo token can now be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Qlindo

Qlindo launched on August 1st, 2022. Qlindo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 788,759,522 tokens. Qlindo’s official Twitter account is @qlindoio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qlindo is qlindo.io.

Buying and Selling Qlindo

According to CryptoCompare, “Qlindo (QLINDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Qlindo has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qlindo is 0.0301602 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $477,597.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qlindo.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qlindo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qlindo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qlindo using one of the exchanges listed above.

