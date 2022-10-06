QToken Tops 1-Day Volume of $146,698.00 (QTO)

QToken (QTO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, QToken has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. QToken has a market capitalization of $455,537.07 and $146,698.00 worth of QToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

QToken launched on February 7th, 2022. QToken’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,379,045 tokens. QToken’s official website is qoneqt.com. QToken’s official Twitter account is @qoneqtapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QToken (QTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. QToken has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QToken is 0.00673199 USD and is down -10.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $115,077.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qoneqt.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

