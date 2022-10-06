Quidd (QUIDD) Price Reaches $0.0485 on Top Exchanges

Quidd (QUIDD) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Quidd has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Quidd has a market cap of $1.09 million and $60,402.00 worth of Quidd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quidd token can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quidd alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Quidd Profile

Quidd launched on September 15th, 2016. Quidd’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,425,116 tokens. Quidd’s official message board is medium.com/@quidd. Quidd’s official Twitter account is @quidd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quidd’s official website is market.onquidd.com. The Reddit community for Quidd is https://reddit.com/r/myquidd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quidd

According to CryptoCompare, “Quidd (QUIDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quidd has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quidd is 0.04719016 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $5,930.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://market.onquidd.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quidd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quidd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quidd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quidd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quidd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.