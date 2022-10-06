QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Shares Up 5.7%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 100,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 41,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on QuoteMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.35 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

