Race Kingdom (ATOZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.26 Million

Race Kingdom (ATOZ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Race Kingdom has traded 166.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Race Kingdom has a market capitalization of $34.26 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Race Kingdom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Race Kingdom token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Race Kingdom

Race Kingdom’s launch date was July 9th, 2022. Race Kingdom’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,200,000 tokens. Race Kingdom’s official website is racekingdom.io. Race Kingdom’s official message board is medium.com/@racekingdom3_0. The Reddit community for Race Kingdom is https://reddit.com/r/racekingdom3_0 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Race Kingdom’s official Twitter account is @racekingdom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Race Kingdom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Race Kingdom (ATOZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Race Kingdom has a current supply of 3,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Race Kingdom is 0.12191581 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,032,444.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://racekingdom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Race Kingdom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Race Kingdom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Race Kingdom using one of the exchanges listed above.

