RaceFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $425,311.00 (RACEFI)

RaceFi (RACEFI) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One RaceFi token can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. RaceFi has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $425,311.00 worth of RaceFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RaceFi has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RaceFi Profile

RaceFi’s launch date was April 9th, 2021. RaceFi’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for RaceFi is racefi.io. RaceFi’s official Twitter account is @racefi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. RaceFi’s official message board is racefi.medium.com. The Reddit community for RaceFi is https://reddit.com/r/racefi/.

RaceFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RaceFi (RACEFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. RaceFi has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RaceFi is 0.01850315 USD and is down -11.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $429,295.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://racefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RaceFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RaceFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RaceFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

