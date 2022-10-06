RaceX (RACEX) Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

RaceX (RACEX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, RaceX has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. RaceX has a market cap of $120,717.59 and $36,321.00 worth of RaceX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RaceX token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RaceX

RaceX’s launch date was October 16th, 2021. RaceX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000 tokens. RaceX’s official Twitter account is @dcrcavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RaceX is racex.tech.

RaceX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RaceX (RACEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. RaceX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RaceX is 0.00016904 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $87.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://racex.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RaceX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RaceX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RaceX using one of the exchanges listed above.

