Rainbow Token (RBW) Price Tops $0.0793 on Exchanges

Rainbow Token (RBW) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Rainbow Token token can now be purchased for $0.0793 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainbow Token has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $15,660.00 worth of Rainbow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rainbow Token has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001797 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $325.55 or 0.01615794 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About Rainbow Token

Rainbow Token (RBW) is a token. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2022. Rainbow Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,187,177 tokens. Rainbow Token’s official Twitter account is @crypto_unicorns and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rainbow Token’s official website is www.cryptounicorns.fun. The Reddit community for Rainbow Token is https://reddit.com/r/cryptounicorns and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rainbow Token’s official message board is medium.com/@lagunagames.

Rainbow Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rainbow Token (RBW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Rainbow Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rainbow Token is 0.08078875 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $15,846.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptounicorns.fun.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainbow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainbow Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainbow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

