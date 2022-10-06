Rakon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,479.00 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Rakon token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a total market cap of $120.58 million and approximately $2,479.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rakon has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003232 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144376 BTC.

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rakon (RKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rakon has a current supply of 285,714,286 with 242,857,143 in circulation. The last known price of Rakon is 0.51302161 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $49,806.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rkntoken.io.”

