RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded RAVE Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of RAVE opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

