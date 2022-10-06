RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded RAVE Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.
RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of RAVE opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.80.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
