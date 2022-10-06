Raymond James Cuts Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$59.50

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$59.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CDPYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.13.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $31.28 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

