Raymond James Lowers Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $41.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

SRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SRC stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,053,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 59,798 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 84,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 47,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.