Raymond James Trims First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Target Price to $41.00

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

FBNC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

FBNC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,552. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.47 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.