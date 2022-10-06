Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

