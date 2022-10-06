Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75 billion-$68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.74 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.10.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.