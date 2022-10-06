RBG (LON:RBGP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.00). Approximately 33,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 113,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($0.99).

RBG Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £78.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1,031.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

RBG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. RBG’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

RBG Company Profile

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

