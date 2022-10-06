REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Stock Price Up 6.4%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter.

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

