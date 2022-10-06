Redacted Cartel (BTRFLY) Price Reaches $29.92 on Top Exchanges

Redacted Cartel (BTRFLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Redacted Cartel has a market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $34,553.00 worth of Redacted Cartel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Redacted Cartel has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Redacted Cartel token can now be bought for about $29.92 or 0.00148516 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

About Redacted Cartel

Redacted Cartel launched on December 15th, 2021. Redacted Cartel’s total supply is 105,051 tokens. Redacted Cartel’s official Twitter account is @redactedcartel. The official website for Redacted Cartel is www.redactedcartel.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Redacted Cartel (BTRFLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Redacted Cartel has a current supply of 105,051 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Redacted Cartel is 30.2102547 USD and is up 7.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $34,114.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.redactedcartel.xyz/.”

