Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $21.05 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 15.2% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.14. 25,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

