Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,230. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

