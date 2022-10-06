Regis Management CO LLC Cuts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,835 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.61. 7,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,105. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

