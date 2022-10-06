Regis Management CO LLC Has $50.88 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Regis Management CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,246,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,403 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $50,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.74. 446,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,137,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

