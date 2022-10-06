Regis Management CO LLC Trims Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,835 shares during the quarter. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 14,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.61. 7,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,105. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

