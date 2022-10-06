Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on RCII. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.25.
Rent-A-Center Stock Performance
NASDAQ RCII opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
See Also
