Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RCII. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCII opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.