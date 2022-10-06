Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Moody’s Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Moody’s in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.38.

MCO stock opened at $261.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $242.61 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

