Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,009.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

