Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,677,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,369 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.64. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

