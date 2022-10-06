Revolt 2 Earn Price Reaches $0.0000 (RVLT)

Revolt 2 Earn (RVLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Revolt 2 Earn token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Revolt 2 Earn has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Revolt 2 Earn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revolt 2 Earn has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revolt 2 Earn alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

Revolt 2 Earn Token Profile

Revolt 2 Earn’s genesis date was June 30th, 2022. Revolt 2 Earn’s total supply is 65,424,725,966,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,432,566,281,574 tokens. Revolt 2 Earn’s official Twitter account is @revolttoearn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revolt 2 Earn is https://reddit.com/r/cultdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revolt 2 Earn is wearecultdao.medium.com. Revolt 2 Earn’s official website is revolt.cultdao.io.

Buying and Selling Revolt 2 Earn

According to CryptoCompare, “Revolt 2 Earn (RVLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Revolt 2 Earn has a current supply of 65,424,725,966,677 with 59,815,774,993,144 in circulation. The last known price of Revolt 2 Earn is 0.00000008 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,304,583.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://revolt.cultdao.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolt 2 Earn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolt 2 Earn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolt 2 Earn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revolt 2 Earn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolt 2 Earn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.