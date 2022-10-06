Revolt 2 Earn Price Reaches $0.0000 (RVLT)

Revolt 2 Earn (RVLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Revolt 2 Earn token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Revolt 2 Earn has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Revolt 2 Earn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revolt 2 Earn has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010821 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.
Revolt 2 Earn Token Profile
Revolt 2 Earn’s genesis date was June 30th, 2022. Revolt 2 Earn’s total supply is 65,424,725,966,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,432,566,281,574 tokens. Revolt 2 Earn’s official Twitter account is @revolttoearn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revolt 2 Earn is https://reddit.com/r/cultdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revolt 2 Earn is wearecultdao.medium.com. Revolt 2 Earn’s official website is revolt.cultdao.io.
Buying and Selling Revolt 2 Earn
